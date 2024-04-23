Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -1.040–0.920 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $168.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

