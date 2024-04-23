Orion Group (ORN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.31 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Orion Group Stock Down 4.9 %
NYSE ORN opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
