Orion Group (ORN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.31 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orion Group Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE ORN opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,340. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

