Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Raised to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after buying an additional 881,216 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,520,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 771,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.