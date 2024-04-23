Morgan Stanley Trims Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price to $65.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 490.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Docebo by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Docebo by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Docebo by 65,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

