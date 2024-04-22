1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,119 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,322,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,974.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 67,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.79. 1,640,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,906. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

