PDS Planning Inc Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,788 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,331,000 after purchasing an additional 363,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,638,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,393,000 after purchasing an additional 75,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,540,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

