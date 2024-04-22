Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.57

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 7447612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baytex Energy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.