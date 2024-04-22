Insider Selling: Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Director Sells 11,900 Shares of Stock

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) Director Volkow Ben sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $20,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Volkow Ben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00.

Urgent.ly Price Performance

Shares of ULY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.65. 7,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13. Urgent.ly Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urgent.ly ( NASDAQ:ULY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urgent.ly

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter worth $2,173,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

