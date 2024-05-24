EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PWB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,026. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $856.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

