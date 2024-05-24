EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,788,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,405,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 670,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,077. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.