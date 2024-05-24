Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
EHI opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $7.75.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
