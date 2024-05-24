EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,654 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 44,360.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $845,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 446,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,853. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

