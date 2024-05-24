EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,696 Shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 978.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLES traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. 1,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

About Inspire Global Hope ETF

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

