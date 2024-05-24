EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

NYSE FI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.52. 176,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

