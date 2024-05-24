NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
NetEase has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.
NetEase Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:NTES opened at $91.35 on Friday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
