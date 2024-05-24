Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $57.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,607,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

