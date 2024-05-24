InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,844,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,207.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 146,819 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 777.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 113,256 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000.

Shares of SPMD traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,369. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

