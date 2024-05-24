Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $95,563.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

YMAB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

