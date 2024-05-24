Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WDI)

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WDI stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nisha Kumar acquired 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $90,013.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

