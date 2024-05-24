EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.62. 210,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.29 and a 200-day moving average of $250.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

