NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

NetEase has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

NetEase stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

