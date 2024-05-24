NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
NetEase has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.
NetEase Trading Down 3.7 %
NetEase stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
