EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,562 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 297.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000.

DFIS stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,131 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

