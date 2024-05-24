Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,079,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.36. 59,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,210. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

