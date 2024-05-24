EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 480,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,907. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

