AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AJ Bell stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 303.50 ($3.78). 449,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,158. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.60 ($4.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 294.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,785.29, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). Insiders own 33.23% of the company's stock.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

