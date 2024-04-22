Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $53,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 232,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 509,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.63. 3,276,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

