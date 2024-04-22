NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Reduced by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.83. 4,554,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,544,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

