Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 4,765,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,390,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Kohl's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.