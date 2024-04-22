Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Down 3.7%

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.56. 603,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 505,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 248.9% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

