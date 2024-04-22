Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 483,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 282,249 shares.The stock last traded at $113.31 and had previously closed at $112.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

