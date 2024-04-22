Stephens Consulting LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 823,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,370,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 215,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCV traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $74.05. 18,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,247. The company has a market cap of $899.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

