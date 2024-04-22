Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 26,556 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 15,927 call options.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.
Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,177,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869,275. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
