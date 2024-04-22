Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jonestrading in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,558. The firm has a market cap of $677.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.