Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,511 shares of company stock valued at $66,778,367. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $10.13 on Monday, hitting $760.11. 594,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,571. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $805.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $757.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

