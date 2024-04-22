Scotiabank Cuts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$41.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
