Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 34,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.6 %

GLD stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,967,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,044. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

