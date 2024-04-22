Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 565,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,496. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.87.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

