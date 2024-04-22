Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $14.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 858,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

