Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,515,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $591,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,693,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,474,000 after buying an additional 59,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $376.68. The stock had a trading volume of 87,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.95. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $296.45 and a one year high of $407.62.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

