BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,048,000 after purchasing an additional 104,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,544,000 after acquiring an additional 307,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,568,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,014,287,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $12.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $762.84. The stock had a trading volume of 315,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $805.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

