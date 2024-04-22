Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 22nd (ARCH, ASND, BATS, BBSI, BHB, BME, BMTX, BP, CALX, CCL)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 22nd:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.08) price target on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 525 ($6.54) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 380 ($4.73).

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.22) price target on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Hovde Group currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $191.00 target price on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $1,500.00 target price on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,810 ($22.53) target price on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $2.90 target price on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $152.00 price target on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.60) target price on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.08) target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,123 ($13.98) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.