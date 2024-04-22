Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.9% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $730.88. The company had a trading volume of 929,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $370.68 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $694.45 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $763.96 and a 200-day moving average of $661.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

