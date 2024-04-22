Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,360 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.8 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.06. The stock had a trading volume of 856,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

