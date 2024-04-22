Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.74. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 587,362 shares trading hands.

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Equinox Gold by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,401,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,994 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 999,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 766,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 3,396.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,849 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equinox Gold by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,855,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 389,521 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

