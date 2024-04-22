VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Down to $42.19

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.19, but opened at $40.40. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 2,683,430 shares.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,167,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,464,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,733 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,483,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,297,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,997,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,104,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,045,000 after buying an additional 1,688,086 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

