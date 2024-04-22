Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund accounts for 1.2% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the period.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.21. 34,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

