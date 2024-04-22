Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $128,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.26. 279,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,225. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 214.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.