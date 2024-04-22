Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ITW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.53 and a 200 day moving average of $251.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

