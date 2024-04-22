Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,654,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Netflix by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $553.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,703,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.99. The company has a market cap of $238.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

