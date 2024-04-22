OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $99.00 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $99.00 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00059162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001120 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

